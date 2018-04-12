LSU football adds defensive back to the 2018 roster

LSU got some much needed help on defense with the addition of Stanford defensive back Terrence Alexander.

#LSU welcomes graduate-transfer cornerback @Terrence_9 to the 2018 signing class! Alexander will be immediately eligible to play this season.

Details: https://t.co/m2ykT5XREB pic.twitter.com/eUGk94Khvc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 12, 2018

Alexander, a John Curtis graduate, played in 41 games for the Cardinal.

The defensive back finished his four years with 57 total tackles, 1.5 for a loss, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble.

The graduate transfer had his senior season cut short after just one game when he was injured in the season-opener against Rice.

Alexander is eligible to play this season and gives an immediate boost to the Tigers thin defensive backfield.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.