LSU football adds defensive back to the 2018 roster

LSU got some much needed help on defense with the addition of Stanford defensive back Terrence Alexander.
#LSU welcomes graduate-transfer cornerback @Terrence_9 to the 2018 signing class! Alexander will be immediately eligible to play this season.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 12, 2018
Details: https://t.co/m2ykT5XREB pic.twitter.com/eUGk94Khvc
Alexander, a John Curtis graduate, played in 41 games for the Cardinal.
The defensive back finished his four years with 57 total tackles, 1.5 for a loss, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble.
The graduate transfer had his senior season cut short after just one game when he was injured in the season-opener against Rice.
Alexander is eligible to play this season and gives an immediate boost to the Tigers thin defensive backfield.
