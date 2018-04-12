LSU football adds defensive back to the 2018 roster - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU football adds defensive back to the 2018 roster

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: WAFB) LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU got some much needed help on defense with the addition of Stanford defensive back Terrence Alexander.

Alexander, a John Curtis graduate, played in 41 games for the Cardinal. 

The defensive back finished his four years with 57 total tackles, 1.5 for a loss, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble.

The graduate transfer had his senior season cut short after just one game when he was injured in the season-opener against Rice.

Alexander is eligible to play this season and gives an immediate boost to the Tigers thin defensive backfield.

