Control blood pressure to keep dementia at bay: study

Motorcycles are still deadlier than cars, but there's some good news: Nearly 6 percent fewer bikers died on U.S. roads last year than in 2016, a new report says.

Too little sleep can increase a child's risk of obesity, British researchers report.

Two anti-cancer drugs administered together have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat an inherited form of thyroid cancer.

Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.

Concussions, even those that are mild, more than double the risk for developing dementia down the road, new research suggests.

A new study suggests blood thinners may also help keep dementia at bay.

As more baby boomers age, deaths from Alzheimer's disease have jumped 55 percent, and in a quarter of those cases the heavy burden of caregiving has fallen on loved ones, U.S. health officials report.

The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.

'Making the best of it': Families face the heavy burden of Alzheimer's

(HealthDay News) -- Bringing high blood pressure under control can reduce older black Americans' risk of dementia, a new study finds.

Black people are at high risk for high blood pressure and dementia, the researchers noted.

The study included more than 1,200 black Americans, aged 65 and older, with high blood pressure who did not have dementia. The patients took different types of medications for their high blood pressure and were followed for up to 24 years.

The medications included beta blockers, ACE inhibitors, calcium channel blocks and diuretics.

"We have found even if African Americans control blood pressure when they are 65 and older, the risk of dementia can be reduced," study corresponding author Michael Murray said. He is a research scientist with the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis and Purdue University's College of Pharmacy.

"And we also can now pass along the useful information that you don't need to take the expensive new drugs on market," he said in an institute news release. "Older generic medications will work just as well in lowering risk of dementia and are less expensive."

The study authors concluded that blood pressure reduction -- not the medications themselves -- is what lowers dementia risk.

"Controlling blood pressure is important for lowering risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney disease," Murray said. "We can now add prevention of dementia to the list of benefits of good blood pressure control at all ages."

Preventing dementia is critical. "Once you start the decline from cognitive impairment to mild and eventually severe dementia, there is no known cure," he explained.

The study was published in the April issue of the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

