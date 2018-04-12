Saudi Arabia's first fashion week kicks off for women only - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Saudi Arabia's first fashion week kicks off for women only

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Saudi Arabia has kicked off its first-ever fashion week with designs by Middle Eastern, Brazilian, U.S. and Russian designers, as well as shows by internationally renowned labels Roberto Cavalli and Jean Paul Gaultier.

In line with Saudi cultural norms and rules on gender segregation, the catwalks are open to women-only and no outside cameras are allowed to film inside.

Still, the event marks the latest turnaround for a country that for decades has been ruled by ultraconservative dogma.

While the kingdom has held fashion shows in the past, they have mostly been tied to charitable causes and did not include big names in the industry.

The catwalks kicked off Thursday and run until Saturday, when- in another first- the fashion week will conclude with a Russian ballet performance for a women's-only audience.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bring your unloaded gun: Gun rights supporters plan rallies

    Bring your unloaded gun: Gun rights supporters plan rallies

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:14:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:14:54 GMT
    Organizers are encouraging gun rights supporters to bring unloaded weapons to rallies at state capitols across the U.S. this weekend to counter a recent wave of student-led protests against gun violence.More >>
    Organizers are encouraging gun rights supporters to bring unloaded weapons to rallies at state capitols across the U.S. this weekend to counter a recent wave of student-led protests against gun violence.More >>

  • Warrant: Former Texas nurse a suspect in 2 patients' deaths

    Warrant: Former Texas nurse a suspect in 2 patients' deaths

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:24:31 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:14:52 GMT
    (Smith County Jail via AP). This undated photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis. Davis, a former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital, is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others sl...(Smith County Jail via AP). This undated photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis. Davis, a former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital, is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others sl...
    Authorities say a nurse working at a Texas heart hospital intentionally caused stroke-like injuries to seven patients, leading to the death of two and serious injuries to the others.More >>
    Authorities say a nurse working at a Texas heart hospital intentionally caused stroke-like injuries to seven patients, leading to the death of two and serious injuries to the others.More >>

  • Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas facing tornado and wildfire threats

    Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas facing tornado and wildfire threats

    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:27:57 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:19:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams. File). FILE - In this Monday, May 20, 2013 file photo, a tornado moves past homes in Moore, Okla. Emergency officials in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas are bracing for the start of what's historically the most active time of year fo...(AP Photo/Alonzo Adams. File). FILE - In this Monday, May 20, 2013 file photo, a tornado moves past homes in Moore, Okla. Emergency officials in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas are bracing for the start of what's historically the most active time of year fo...
    Emergency officials in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas are bracing for the start of what's historically the most active time of year for tornadoes while also facing wildfire threats because of severe drought conditions.More >>
    Emergency officials in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas are bracing for the start of what's historically the most active time of year for tornadoes while also facing wildfire threats because of severe drought conditions.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly