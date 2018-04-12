Blues Fest organizers talk about changes due to severe weather

Severe weather forced a major change for the opening day of the Blues Festival.

"All outdoor programming, including Kids Zone activities, is suspended until Sunday, April 15 at noon," organizers posted on Facebook. "Blues Backstory Stage interviews and busking performances are currently happening as scheduled in the Louisiana's Old State Capitol with the exception of the 4 p.m. interview with Marcia Ball. There will still be performances from Flat Duo Jets, Cowboy Stew Blues Revue, and The James Hunter Six later this evening at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar. Those performances are free to attend."

ABOUT THE BATON ROUGE BLUES FOUNDATION

Founded in 2002, the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation is a non-profit organization striving to preserve, promote, and propel the swamp blues and Baton Rouge blues culture. Today the Foundation sponsors a variety of blues education programs, the Muddy River Revue concert series, the annual Baton Rouge Blues Foundation Gala, and the Baton Rouge Blues Festival. Our goals include the promotion of Louisiana swamp blues history while teaching everyone how swamp blues formally shaped and continues to contribute to Louisiana culture. The Muddy River Revue concert series gives current local bands the opportunity to pay tribute to the rich swamp blues traditions by covering classic songs for live audiences. Each year, the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation hosts the star-studded Baton Rouge Foundation Blues Gala, celebrating the blues and honoring local blues artists. A walk down the blue carpet, blues awards, live blues performances, and great dining and dancing highlight the evening. Our largest annual event, the Baton Rouge Blues Festival is a free weekend festival filled with local, state, and national blues musicians and artists celebrating their craft and sharing stories to over 40,000 fans and concert-goers from around the world.

