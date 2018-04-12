Blues Fest organizers say show will go on rain or shine

It's almost time for the 2018 Baton Rouge Blues Fest and organizers say they're ready, even if Mother Nature is not.

The festival will take place on Saturday, April 14 and Sunday, April 15.

Rain is a possibility, Saturday. Organizers say the festival will move forward rain or shine and they are monitoring weather conditions. There could be changes to the lineup and performances.

ABOUT THE BATON ROUGE BLUES FOUNDATION

Founded in 2002, the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation is a non-profit organization striving to preserve, promote, and propel the swamp blues and Baton Rouge blues culture. Today the Foundation sponsors a variety of blues education programs, the Muddy River Revue concert series, the annual Baton Rouge Blues Foundation Gala, and the Baton Rouge Blues Festival. Our goals include the promotion of Louisiana swamp blues history while teaching everyone how swamp blues formally shaped and continues to contribute to Louisiana culture. The Muddy River Revue concert series gives current local bands the opportunity to pay tribute to the rich swamp blues traditions by covering classic songs for live audiences. Each year, the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation hosts the star-studded Baton Rouge Foundation Blues Gala, celebrating the blues and honoring local blues artists. A walk down the blue carpet, blues awards, live blues performances, and great dining and dancing highlight the evening. Our largest annual event, the Baton Rouge Blues Festival is a free weekend festival filled with local, state, and national blues musicians and artists celebrating their craft and sharing stories to over 40,000 fans and concert-goers from around the world.

