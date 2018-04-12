EU Brexit negotiator: No Irish border breakthrough for weeks - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU Brexit negotiator: No Irish border breakthrough for weeks

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks during a news conference after talks with Czech Republic's acting Prime Minister Andrej Babis at the government's headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks during a news conference after talks with Czech Republic's acting Prime Minister Andrej Babis at the government's headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at a news conference after talks with Czech Republic's acting Prime Minister Andrej Babis at the government's headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday Ap... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at a news conference after talks with Czech Republic's acting Prime Minister Andrej Babis at the government's headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday Ap...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Czech Republic's acting Prime Minister Andrej Babis, left, welcomes European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at the government's headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday April 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Czech Republic's acting Prime Minister Andrej Babis, left, welcomes European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at the government's headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday April 12, 2018.
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, left, speaks during a meeting with Czech Republic's acting Prime Minister Andrej Babis at the government's headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday April 12, 20... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, left, speaks during a meeting with Czech Republic's acting Prime Minister Andrej Babis at the government's headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday April 12, 20...

PRAGUE (AP) - European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says it's unlikely to expect any deal on the thorny issue of the Irish border in the coming weeks.

Barnier says following last month's agreement on guidelines that will govern negotiations on future relations and trade with Britain, the negotiators are now focusing on technical details. He says any breakthrough is unlikely before the end of June.

He spoke after meeting acting Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague.

Britain and the EU both agree there must be no customs posts or other infrastructure after Britain leaves the EU between Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and EU member Ireland. But they have not agreed on how this can be done.

Britain is leaving the EU in March 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

    Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:55:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:51:04 GMT
    President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!".More >>
    President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!".More >>

  • Oklahoma teacher walkout means improvising to care for kids

    Oklahoma teacher walkout means improvising to care for kids

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:27:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:50:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Justin V. Juozapavicius). First-grader Dazaria Jackson looks at a carton of strawberry milk Wednesday, April 11, 2018, that came with the free boxed lunch she and hundreds of other Tulsa students receive daily from two food trucks belonging t...(AP Photo/Justin V. Juozapavicius). First-grader Dazaria Jackson looks at a carton of strawberry milk Wednesday, April 11, 2018, that came with the free boxed lunch she and hundreds of other Tulsa students receive daily from two food trucks belonging t...
    School districts, churches, community organizations and parents have had to improvise to take care of students during the massive teacher protests at the Oklahoma state Capitol.More >>
    School districts, churches, community organizations and parents have had to improvise to take care of students during the massive teacher protests at the Oklahoma state Capitol.More >>

  • California offshore oil firms hit with nearly 400 violations

    California offshore oil firms hit with nearly 400 violations

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:34:30 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:50:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2010 file photo, pelicans float on the water with an offshore oil platform in the background in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif. Oil and gas companies drilling off...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2010 file photo, pelicans float on the water with an offshore oil platform in the background in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif. Oil and gas companies drilling off...
    An environmental group says oil and gas companies drilling off the coast of Southern California violated state regulations nearly 400 times in the past three years.More >>
    An environmental group says oil and gas companies drilling off the coast of Southern California violated state regulations nearly 400 times in the past three years.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly