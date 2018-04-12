Arson investigators ask for tips about tire fire that damaged business

A stack of burning tires damaged the building of a local business early Thursday morning.

According to investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was intentionally set.

It happened at Tire Empire located in the 2200 block of Florida Street at roughly 4:00 a.m.

The stack of tires located on the side of the building were set on fire, which then caused the building to catch fire as well.

Firefighters put out the flames quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 225-334-7867.

