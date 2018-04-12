Trade disputes, strong euro worrying European Central Bank - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trade disputes, strong euro worrying European Central Bank

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Top officials at the European Central Bank were concerned about a strengthening euro and the possibility of a global trade war as they decided to go slow in removing economic stimulus.

That view was contained in the written account released Thursday of the bank's March 8 meeting.

The notes showed the bank's 25-member governing council saw risks to the world's economy as "tilted to the downside" in part due to the possibility that higher tariffs will hurt trade. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as Chinese goods.

The recently stronger euro, which could hurt exports, was mentioned throughout.

The council decided to leave the end date to its monthly bond purchase stimulus open; the purchases are slated to run at least through September.

