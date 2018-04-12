Woman found dead after early morning shooting; victim identified

The Baton Rouge Police Department is requesting the public's help finding a man accused of hitting his live-in girlfriend, then threatening to burn her house down.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help to identify and find three people who stole money from a laundromat. The Port Allen Police Department reported it happened at the Port Allen Laundry Mat on 8th Street on April 5 around 4 p.m.More >>
Students at regional Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) can look forward to Angela Rye, Chance the Rapper, and others confirmed as spring commencement speakers.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are actively searching for a man who is accused of burglarizing a vehicle at a used car lot.More >>
Authorities questioned more people Tuesday in their quest to find Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips, a 4-year-old boy who has gone missing in Claiborne Parish. The plan Wednesday is to search more ponds in the area of the boy's home near Lisbon, the sheriff said.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
It's unclear if the NBA will seek any action against the Oklahoma City Thunder announcer.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
