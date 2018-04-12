Woman found dead after early morning shooting

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are on the scene of a shooting where one person reportedly died.

The incident happened on Cristy Drive shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 12. The neighborhood is located off Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, a woman was found in the roadway. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

A possible suspect and motive has not yet been identified.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

