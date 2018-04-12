Parent company of British Airways interested in Norwegian - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Parent company of British Airways interested in Norwegian

LONDON (AP) - British Airways' parent company said Thursday it is considering making an offer for low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle.

International Airlines Group says in a statement Thursday that it has acquired 4.61 percent of Norwegian Air Shuttle "to establish a position from which to initiate discussions, including the possibility of a full offer for Norwegian."

IAG says "no such discussions have taken place," and the company hasn't decided whether it will make an offer.

Shares in Norwegian Air jumped 37 percent on the news.

Norwegian Air Shuttle has rocked the long-haul market with offers like 99-pound ($140) tickets from Edinburgh to New York.

In a statement, the Oslo, Norway, based company said it had "no prior knowledge of this acquisition," adding it had "not been in any discussions or dialogue with IAG about the matter."

"Norwegian believes that interest from one of the largest international aviation groups demonstrates the sustainability and potential of our business model and global growth," it said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

    Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:55:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:57:00 GMT
    President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!".More >>
    President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!".More >>

  • Oklahoma teacher walkout means improvising to care for kids

    Oklahoma teacher walkout means improvising to care for kids

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:27:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:50:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Justin V. Juozapavicius). First-grader Dazaria Jackson looks at a carton of strawberry milk Wednesday, April 11, 2018, that came with the free boxed lunch she and hundreds of other Tulsa students receive daily from two food trucks belonging t...(AP Photo/Justin V. Juozapavicius). First-grader Dazaria Jackson looks at a carton of strawberry milk Wednesday, April 11, 2018, that came with the free boxed lunch she and hundreds of other Tulsa students receive daily from two food trucks belonging t...
    School districts, churches, community organizations and parents have had to improvise to take care of students during the massive teacher protests at the Oklahoma state Capitol.More >>
    School districts, churches, community organizations and parents have had to improvise to take care of students during the massive teacher protests at the Oklahoma state Capitol.More >>

  • California offshore oil firms hit with nearly 400 violations

    California offshore oil firms hit with nearly 400 violations

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:34:30 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:50:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2010 file photo, pelicans float on the water with an offshore oil platform in the background in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif. Oil and gas companies drilling off...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2010 file photo, pelicans float on the water with an offshore oil platform in the background in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif. Oil and gas companies drilling off...
    An environmental group says oil and gas companies drilling off the coast of Southern California violated state regulations nearly 400 times in the past three years.More >>
    An environmental group says oil and gas companies drilling off the coast of Southern California violated state regulations nearly 400 times in the past three years.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly