From the First Alert Weather Team

Our stretch of very nice April weather will continue for at least one more day.

Thursday is starting off with fair skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40°s. You'll enjoy lots of sunshine today and it will be a bit on the breezy side with southerly winds 10-15 mph. It will also be warmer with a high in the lower 80°s.

Overnight will be mostly clear and not as chilly with a low of 59°.

Friday, expect increasing clouds and scattered showers late in the day, between 30% - 40% coverage. The high will be in the low/mid 80°s. The chance of rain will slowly rise through the evening and late night.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center currently has our viewing area under a "marginal risk" overnight Friday and increasing to a "slight risk" for severe storms Saturday.

The timing of the potentially heavy rainfall and severe weather threat Saturday is still somewhat uncertain, but it looks like the main threat will arrive somewhere between late morning and late afternoon.

