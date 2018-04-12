Hino, VW partner on hybrids, autonomous drive, technology

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer
TOKYO (AP) - Hino Motors, Toyota Motor Corp.'s group truck manufacturer, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus of Germany agreed Thursday to work together in a partnership on technologies like hybrids, electric cars, autonomous driving and connectivity.
Under the deal, each company will maintain independence, but executive teams will work together to map out cooperation on innovating technology and leveraging market positions.
The arrival of the digital age and robotics in the auto industry is pressuring automakers around the world to deliver to customers vehicles that connect to the net or avoid crashes automatically.
Partnerships can save costs and boost competitiveness. Automakers are also trying to respond to a global push to reduce global warming and pollution by developing cleaner powertrains.
The deal brings together two major players in trucks and buses, a sector that some analysts say can benefit the most from such new technology.
Hino Motors President and Chief Executive Yoshio Shimo said the deal came together because the companies respected each other and shared goals.
"It will also be a strong tie-up at times of new challenges in the field of transportation due to the rapid growth of e-commerce," he said.
Consumers in Japan and other rapidly aging countries are looking for new transportation options, he said.
Andreas Renschler, a board member at Volkswagen AG and CEO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus, said the deal was strategic for his company because Hino was strong in Asia.
He shook hands with Shimo before reporters in Tokyo.
"It is an excellent fit in terms of regional footprints and products, but also concerning common ideas on how to shape the future of transportation together," Renschler said.
____
Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement.More >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement.More >>
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatMore >>
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatMore >>
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceMore >>
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceMore >>
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resignMore >>
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resignMore >>
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness standMore >>
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness standMore >>
Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has doneMore >>
Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has doneMore >>
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying paceMore >>
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying paceMore >>
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesMore >>
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'More >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>