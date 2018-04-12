Foreign matter contamination behind recall of Salisbury steak products

Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The problem was discovered after the Russellville, AR, company received several consumer complaints and three reports of minor oral injury associated with people eating the product.

According to the FSIS, the following products are part of the recall:

27-oz. carton containing plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing 6 pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED” with lot code 5006 8069 10 05and a ‘BEST BY’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package. And were produced on March 10, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel of the consumer package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

031-2018-labels by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more on the recall click here.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.