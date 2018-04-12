China denies Xi comments aimed at settling US dispute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China denies Xi comments aimed at settling US dispute

BEIJING (AP) - China's government has denied President Xi Jinping's promises this week to cut import tariffs on cars and open China's markets wider were aimed at settling a worsening tariff dispute with Washington.

State media cited a Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, as saying on Thursday that negotiations are impossible under "unilateral coercion" by President Donald Trump's administration, which has threatened to raise tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods.

Gao said Xi's pledges to cut import tariffs, ease restrictions on foreign ownership in its auto industry and make other changes were aimed at improving China's economy.

The official Xinhua News Agency paraphrased Gao as saying Xi's pledges "have nothing to do with Chinese-U.S. trade frictions."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Carter to Trump: shun military action, keep country at peace

    Carter to Trump: shun military action, keep country at peace

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:27 PM EDT2018-04-12 03:27:12 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:09:21 GMT

    Former President Jimmy Carter says he prays that President Donald Trump will "keep our country at peace" and avoid military action involving North Korea, Syria or Russia.

    More >>

    Former President Jimmy Carter says he prays that President Donald Trump will "keep our country at peace" and avoid military action involving North Korea, Syria or Russia.

    More >>

  • California joins Guard border mission, shuns Trump's message

    California joins Guard border mission, shuns Trump's message

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:05:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:08 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:08:26 GMT
    California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request. (Source: Rich Pedroncelli/AP)California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request. (Source: Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

    California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement.

    More >>

    California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement.

    More >>

  • Report: Missouri Gov. Greitens initiated unwanted sex acts

    Report: Missouri Gov. Greitens initiated unwanted sex acts

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:04:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:07:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Attorneys defending Greitens against an invasion-of-privacy charge are raising doubts about the testimony of a woman with whom ...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Attorneys defending Greitens against an invasion-of-privacy charge are raising doubts about the testimony of a woman with whom ...
    The political future of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens faces a big test when a special legislative committee issues an investigative report related to an extramarital affair the Republican had prior to his election.More >>
    The political future of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens faces a big test when a special legislative committee issues an investigative report related to an extramarital affair the Republican had prior to his election.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly