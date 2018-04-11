'BreastTime' hopes to provide support for breastfeeding moms

Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
The breatfeeding process can be more challenging than it seems.More >>
One person is dead after a crash shut down parts of Florida Boulevard (US 190) in Livingston Parish Wednesday evening. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Dana Ricouard, 44, of Livingston.More >>
Just two days before a bill making it illegal to move BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will go before state lawmakers, the EBR metro council shot down a push to publicly support the proposal.More >>
State Senator Sharon Hewitt is attempting to put the brakes on our soaring auto insurance rates by doing away with something known as the "seat belt gag law."More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
