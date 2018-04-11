U.S. heart disease rates falling, but gains vary by state

Scary pit vipers may need an image upgrade: Their venom might end up helping human heart patients, research suggests.

It's snakes to the rescue for heart patients

It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.

Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.

Americans want to be fit, but most don't put in the effort

Shingles may be tied to an increased risk for heart disease, a new study suggests.

Motorcycles are still deadlier than cars, but there's some good news: Nearly 6 percent fewer bikers died on U.S. roads last year than in 2016, a new report says.

Too little sleep can increase a child's risk of obesity, British researchers report.

Two anti-cancer drugs administered together have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat an inherited form of thyroid cancer.

Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.

Concussions, even those that are mild, more than double the risk for developing dementia down the road, new research suggests.

(HealthDay News) -- The overall rate of heart disease in the United States has declined 38 percent since 1990, a new report shows.

Not every state has benefited equally, however. Between 2010 and 2016, 12 states actually saw their heart disease rates begin to creep up again, the data showed.

And although the United States as a whole has made inroads against the number one killer, progress has been slower in comparison to several other countries.

For example, Denmark, Israel, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Singapore and South Korea have all seen declines in heart disease of 60 percent or more, the researchers noted.

The U.S. is "seeing a much slower decline in health loss from cardiovascular diseases than other developing countries," said researcher Ali Mokdad, a professor of global health at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, in Seattle.

"To catch up, the U.S. should focus on preventable risks -- especially behavior changes such as tobacco, alcohol, and diet -- which can lead to a 'domino effect' in reducing health loss from other diseases such as diabetes and cancers," he added.

Still, "our study findings indicate a possible reversal in the long-term decline of cardiovascular disease burden across many states, largely because of U.S. population growth and aging," Mokdad noted in a university news release.

The largest improvement among states was seen in New York (46 percent) and the smallest was found in Oklahoma (22 percent). The worst heart health rating was seen in Mississippi and the best was found in Minnesota.

In 2016, the highest rates of heart disease were concentrated in a band of states stretching from the Gulf of Mexico northward to West Virginia.

Mokdad and his colleagues found that more than 80 percent of heart disease cases in 2016 were linked to 10 modifiable risk factors: unhealthy diet; high systolic blood pressure; high body mass index; high total cholesterol level; high fasting plasma glucose level; tobacco smoking; low levels of physical activity; air pollution; impaired kidney function; and alcohol use.

But after considering these factors, the researchers concluded that other risks -- including health care-related treatment disparities -- are behind the increase in heart disease rates in some states.

The study was published April 11 in the journal JAMA Cardiology.

