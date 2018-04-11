LPSO pay respects to fallen K9 deputy

A Facebook post from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office paid respects to a recently departed four-legged deputy, K9 Mack.

K9 Mack, credited with over 20 apprehensions, was "instrumental in apprehending several wanted criminals." He died Tuesday, April 10.

K9 Mack tracked murder suspects, located evidence, and was trained to detect narcotics and assisted in the seizure of drugs and money.

In 2015, K9 Mack and Deputy Winburn competed at the Jereme Triche Memorial Detection Competition and were awarded first place in the Louisiana Detection Team Competition, as well as first place in the Overall Detection Team Competition.

"K9 Mack was a great partner who excelled at his job," the post read.

