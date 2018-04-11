Crash on Hwy. 190 involving 'multiple vehicles' kills one

Parts of Florida Boulevard were shut down while crews worked the scene

One person is dead after a crash shut down parts of Florida Boulevard Wednesday evening.

The crash happened before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, on Florida Boulevard between Livingston and Satsuma.

The road was shut down for some time as crews worked the scene.

Louisiana State Police say multiple vehicles were involved, and one person was pronounced dead.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

