1 dead in crash on Florida Blvd. in Livingston Parish; victim identified

One person is dead after a crash shut down parts of Florida Boulevard (US 190) in Livingston Parish Wednesday evening.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Dana Ricouard, 44, of Livingston.

The crash happened on Florida Boulevard between Livingston and Satsuma just before 4 p.m.

Sr. Tpr. Bryan Lee said the investigation so far shows Ricouard was headed westbound on Florida in a 1999 Volkswagon Beetle when she slowed down to make a left turn and was rear-ended by a 2017 Ford F-250.

He added the impact pushed Ricouard's car across the center line and into the path of a 2006 Mack truck, which resulted in a head-on collision between the truck and the small car.

According to Lee, Ricouard was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. He added all of the drivers involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts. The drivers of the trucks were not injured.

Lee said impairment is not suspected as a factor, but as with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were taken from all of the drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

He added the crash is still being investigated and charges are pending.

The road was shut down for some time as crews worked the scene. It was reopened just before 7 p.m.

