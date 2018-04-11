Ascension Parish students cast in prom night PSA

A Louisiana House committee advanced a bill Wednesday that could pave the way for legalized fantasy sports gambling in Louisiana.More >>
A Louisiana House committee advanced a bill Wednesday that could pave the way for legalized fantasy sports gambling in Louisiana.More >>
A Facebook post from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office paid respects to a recently departed four-legged deputy, K9 Mack.More >>
A Facebook post from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office paid respects to a recently departed four-legged deputy, K9 Mack.More >>
Investigators are on the scene of a fatal fire.More >>
Investigators are on the scene of a fatal fire.More >>
Some students in Ascension Parish are part of a new campaign aimed at encouraging students to make smart decisions on prom night.More >>
Some students in Ascension Parish are part of a new campaign aimed at encouraging students to make smart decisions on prom night.More >>
One person is dead after a crash shut down parts of Florida Boulevard Wednesday evening.More >>
One person is dead after a crash shut down parts of Florida Boulevard Wednesday evening.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.More >>
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.More >>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.More >>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
Audio released by Cincinnati police suggests someone called 911 Tuesday claiming they were trapped inside a van near Seven Hills school.More >>
Audio released by Cincinnati police suggests someone called 911 Tuesday claiming they were trapped inside a van near Seven Hills school.More >>