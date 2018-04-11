News media sue over California's new execution rules - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

News media sue over California's new execution rules

By DON THOMPSON
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Times and other news media organizations sued over California's new execution rules Wednesday, saying they would bar journalists from fully reporting on the lethal injection procedure. The lawsuit is the latest challenge as the state seeks to resume executions for the first time since 2006.

The execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison leaves critical steps out of public view, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco against the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the corrections secretary and San Quentin's warden.

The lethal drug used in an execution would be prepared and administered from a separate neighboring "infusion control room" that would be out of view because of the way the complex was constructed in 2008.

Corrections spokeswoman Terry Thornton said she hadn't seen the suit and couldn't immediately comment.

A judge recently lifted one injunction blocking executions, but three other federal and state lawsuits are pending over the state's plans to use a single powerful barbiturate instead of three execution drugs.

"California may not administer its executions from a back room, outside of the view of the press and the public," one of the attorneys filing the suit, Ajay Krishnan, a partner with Keker, Van Nest & Peters, said in a statement.

A limited number of journalists are selected to witness executions on behalf of the public. Witnesses would be located in three rooms surrounding the lethal injection chamber where the inmate would be strapped to a gurney and executed, but the infusion control room would be out of their view.

The suit also challenges a portion of the regulations that requires corrections officials to close the execution chamber curtains, turn off the public address system and immediately remove media witnesses if something goes wrong and the inmate does not die as expected or if the execution is stopped for any reason after the lethal drug begins to flow.

The Associated Press is not party to the lawsuit, but repeatedly objected to that portion of the regulations.

Linda Lye, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, said media observation of all aspects is crucial "especially because the new protocol could give rise to complications and botched executions."

The Los Angeles Times and KQED are co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit but have their own attorneys. The ACLU and Krishnan are representing the San Francisco Progressive Media Center, a nonprofit that wants to send reporters to witness executions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge weighs arguments in ex-Army couple's resentencing

    Judge weighs arguments in ex-Army couple's resentencing

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:23:33 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:39:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, of Mount Holly, N.J., walk out of Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. The couple, who've been convicted of abusing t...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, of Mount Holly, N.J., walk out of Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. The couple, who've been convicted of abusing t...
    A former military couple convicted of abusing their young foster children is due back in federal court after their original sentence was thrown out for being too lenient.More >>
    A former military couple convicted of abusing their young foster children is due back in federal court after their original sentence was thrown out for being too lenient.More >>

  • Feds propose dropping songbird from endangered species list

    Feds propose dropping songbird from endangered species list

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:37:17 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:39:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Flesher, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2008, file photo, a Kirtland's warbler perches on a branch in the jack pine forests of northern Michigan near Mio, Mich. Federal officials on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, said that it is time to drop ...(AP Photo/John Flesher, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2008, file photo, a Kirtland's warbler perches on a branch in the jack pine forests of northern Michigan near Mio, Mich. Federal officials on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, said that it is time to drop ...
    Federal officials say it's time to drop the Kirtland's warbler from the endangered species list.More >>
    Federal officials say it's time to drop the Kirtland's warbler from the endangered species list.More >>

  • California offshore oil firms hit with nearly 400 violations

    California offshore oil firms hit with nearly 400 violations

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:34:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:39:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2010 file photo, pelicans float on the water with an offshore oil platform in the background in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif. Oil and gas companies drilling off...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2010 file photo, pelicans float on the water with an offshore oil platform in the background in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif. Oil and gas companies drilling off...
    An environmental group says oil and gas companies drilling off the coast of Southern California violated state regulations nearly 400 times in the past three years.More >>
    An environmental group says oil and gas companies drilling off the coast of Southern California violated state regulations nearly 400 times in the past three years.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly