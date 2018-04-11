Unlicensed Port Allen contractor wanted for fraud

Port Allen Police are looking for help locating an unlicensed contractor who refused to complete construction on a renovation job.

On March 13, the Port Allen Police Department received a complaint from someone saying he hired Ernest Roberston, Jr., owner of Ernest E. Roberston Construction LLC., to complete a $65,000 renovation job on his home. The complainant said Roberston refused to continue the agreed upon work after about seven months of work, and after having been paid $44,400.

The person said that only a third of the work had been completed, but he had paid over two-thirds of the contract amount.

After investigating the complaint, police discovered that Roberston did not have a valid Louisiana Contractor's or a Louisiana Home Improvement Registration when he entered into the contract with the resident on June 3, 2017.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robertson is asked to contact the Port Allen Police Department at (225) 343-5525.

