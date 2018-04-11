Oil company with checkered history hit with $12.5M fine - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Oil company with checkered history hit with $12.5M fine

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - California regulators have issued at $12.5 million fine to an oil company with a long history of safety violations and regulatory lapses.

The Department of Conservation issued the fine Wednesday against Greka Oil & Gas for nearly 1,500 violations last year at its Richfield oil operation in Orange County.

The department's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources says the company submitted false reports and failed to comply with regular pressure testing requirements and failed to maintain operating pressure gauges.

A Greka lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state ordered the company to stop injecting water into the field northeast of Anaheim until it complies with state orders. It also must get a $39 million bond to cover cleanup costs if the company folds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California OKs limited troop deployment for Trump's request

    California OKs limited troop deployment for Trump's request

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:05:07 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:10:54 GMT
    California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement.More >>
    California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement.More >>

  • Judge raises Trump comments at hearing over sanctuary cities

    Judge raises Trump comments at hearing over sanctuary cities

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:14:06 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:10:51 GMT
    The Trump administration will try to convince a federal appeals court that the president's executive order threatening to cut funding from states and cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities...More >>
    The Trump administration will try to convince a federal appeals court that the president's executive order threatening to cut funding from states and cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities was narrow and legal.More >>

  • Girl tells judge of ex-military couple's abuse as toddler

    Girl tells judge of ex-military couple's abuse as toddler

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:23:33 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:10:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, of Mount Holly, N.J., walk out of Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. The couple, who've been convicted of abusing t...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, of Mount Holly, N.J., walk out of Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. The couple, who've been convicted of abusing t...
    A former military couple convicted of abusing their young foster children is due back in federal court after their original sentence was thrown out for being too lenient.More >>
    A former military couple convicted of abusing their young foster children is due back in federal court after their original sentence was thrown out for being too lenient.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly