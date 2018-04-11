From the First Alert Forecast Team

Wednesday was a gorgeous day, and we'll have another one Thursday!

Skies stay clear through the evening, overnight, and right into Thursday morning with a sunrise temperature near 50° to the lower 50s for the Red Stick. Skies will remain mainly clear through Thursday too, with a few small, fair weather clouds for the afternoon. Highs on Thursday afternoon will reach the low 80s.

Sadly, this run of fine spring days must come to an end.

Clouds will start to return from Thursday night into Friday morning, although we stay dry through the Friday morning commute and into the midday hours. Sunrise temperatures on Friday will be around 60° for the Capital City with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80°s for Friday afternoon.

Friday’s warm up will be accompanied by an increase in cloud cover. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. In addition, we will add in a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain for Friday afternoon, with those percentages slowly rising into the evening and late night.

Chances are that Live After Five coordinators will stick with a “Go!“ With a little luck, the 3-hour window (5 to 8 p.m.) will stay mainly dry for downtown Baton Rouge.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the WAFB area currently under a slight risk for severe storms for Saturday. The timing of the rains and severe weather threat on Saturday is still a bit uncertain, but it looks like the main action will arrive somewhere between the late morning and late afternoon. A band of rain and embedded storms will be marching from NW to SE across the Bayou State linked to an advancing cold front.

Highs on Saturday will get into the 70s before the rains and cold front arrive, with temperatures falling through the afternoon and into the evening. A few strong to severe storms with high winds will be the main threat, although isolated large hail and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out during the day. Rain totals will run on the order of 1” to 2” for the event.

The way it looks right now, rains will be subsiding into the evening, with isolated light showers possibly lingering beyond midnight.

The clouds and rain should be out of the way by Sunday morning’s sun up, with sunshine galore through the day. Look for a morning start on Sunday in the mid 40s with highs in the afternoon only getting into the low to mid 60s.

The extended forecast calls for lots of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

