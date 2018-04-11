WANTED: Man wanted on multiple burglary warrants

The Plaquemine Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a man wanted on multiple burglary warrants.

Kevin Dorsey, 50, has multiple warrants out for his arrest, officials say. The Plaquemine Police Department is offering a reward for anyone with information leading to a successful arrest.

Anyone with info should contact the Plaquemine Police Department at 225-687-9273 and as to speak with Chief Kenneth Payne.

