Another Baton Rouge student achieves perfect score on ACT

A student at The Dunham School has achieved a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

Parker Harris is a junior, and his achievement puts him in the top .1 percent of students in the country.

In the graduating class of 2017 in the U.S., only 2,760 students got a composite score of 36. Nearly 2,000,000 students took the college entrance exam in 2017.

This was the third time Harris had taken the exam. "It was definitely exciting to see that score. This was my third time to take the test. My highest previous score was 33, so my goal this time was a 35," said Harris.

Harris is still searching to which university he'd like to attend. He hopes to pursue his interest in the humanities (English, history, and Spanish). He also says he'd like to go out-of-state, but wants to remain in the south.

"God has given me so many opportunities. My goal is to take advantage of as many of those opportunities as I can and see where it leads. My Dunham teachers have definitely been an influence as their goal is our success," said Harris.

Harris is the son of Jennifer and JP Harris and has been a Dunham student since 2nd grade. He's currently taking four AP classes and two Honors classes. He also plays in the Dunham Jazz Band, is a member of the Robotics team, runs varsity cross country, and belongs to the Dunham Institute of Leadership.

Harris' advice to other students taking the ACT is to "practice, practice, practice."

Another student at Dunham, Luke Russell, just scored a 35, just one point shy of a perfect score.

