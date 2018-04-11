US budget deficit rose 18.4 percent in March - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US budget deficit rose 18.4 percent in March

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The federal government recorded a budget deficit of $208.7 billion in March, an increase of more than $32 billion from a year ago as revenues slipped and expenditures climbed.

The Treasury Department reports that the February deficit was 18.4 percent higher than a year ago, largely due to increased expenditures on benefits for the military, veterans and recipients of supplemental security income as well as higher Medicare payments because April expenses were paid in March.

For the first five months of this budget year, the deficit totals $599.7 billion, an increase of 13.8 percent from the same period a year ago. After President Donald Trump signed into law tax cuts, the Congressional Budget Office estimates this year's deficit will hit $804 billion, up almost $140 billion from last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ohio court to decide if ex-player can sue over concussions

    Ohio court to decide if ex-player can sue over concussions

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:17:42 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:27:18 GMT
    The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college...More >>
    The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>

  • Fake pot likely tainted with rat poison kills 3, sickens 100

    Fake pot likely tainted with rat poison kills 3, sickens 100

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:32:02 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:27:08 GMT
    (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - In this June 29, 2016 file photo, a man holds a bag of synthetic marijuana in Houston. In a report released Tuesday, April 10, 2018, fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three ...(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - In this June 29, 2016 file photo, a man holds a bag of synthetic marijuana in Houston. In a report released Tuesday, April 10, 2018, fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three ...

    Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.

    More >>

    Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.

    More >>

  • Democratic attorneys general fight Texas health care lawsuit

    Democratic attorneys general fight Texas health care lawsuit

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:51:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:27:06 GMT
    Sixteen states with Democratic attorneys general are pushing back against a Texas lawsuit to invalidate former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.More >>
    Sixteen states with Democratic attorneys general are pushing back against a Texas lawsuit to invalidate former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly