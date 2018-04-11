Fed in March discussed 'slightly steeper' future rate hikes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fed in March discussed 'slightly steeper' future rate hikes

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE- In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington. The Federal Reserve releases minutes from the March meeting of i... (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE- In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington. The Federal Reserve releases minutes from the March meeting of i...

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal Reserve officials at their March meeting, the first under new Chairman Jerome Powell, decided to stick with a gradual approach to rate hikes. But officials also discussed the possibility that the future course of rate hikes could accelerate.

The minutes of the Fed's March 20-21 meeting show that a number of participants believed that a stronger outlook for economic activity plus rising inflation implied that the path for the Fed's key interest rate in coming years "would likely be slightly steeper than previously expected."

The minutes showed that some Fed officials felt it might eventually become appropriate to revise the Fed's policy statement to indicate a need to move past an "accommodative" level for rates to one that restrained economic activity slightly to keep inflation under control.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ohio court to decide if ex-player can sue over concussions

    Ohio court to decide if ex-player can sue over concussions

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:17:42 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:27:18 GMT
    The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college...More >>
    The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>

  • Fake pot likely tainted with rat poison kills 3, sickens 100

    Fake pot likely tainted with rat poison kills 3, sickens 100

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:32:02 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:27:08 GMT
    (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - In this June 29, 2016 file photo, a man holds a bag of synthetic marijuana in Houston. In a report released Tuesday, April 10, 2018, fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three ...(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - In this June 29, 2016 file photo, a man holds a bag of synthetic marijuana in Houston. In a report released Tuesday, April 10, 2018, fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three ...

    Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.

    More >>

    Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.

    More >>

  • Democratic attorneys general fight Texas health care lawsuit

    Democratic attorneys general fight Texas health care lawsuit

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:51:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:27:06 GMT
    Sixteen states with Democratic attorneys general are pushing back against a Texas lawsuit to invalidate former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.More >>
    Sixteen states with Democratic attorneys general are pushing back against a Texas lawsuit to invalidate former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly