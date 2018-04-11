AT&T to host hiring event in Baton Rouge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

AT&T to host hiring event in Baton Rouge

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
AT&T is holding a hiring event on Thursday, April 12 (Source: AT&T) AT&T is holding a hiring event on Thursday, April 12 (Source: AT&T)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

AT&T is hosting a Retail Hiring Event in Baton Rouge for full-time and part-time positions.

The positions available are for retail sales consultants. Currently, full-time retail sales consultants make an average of $49,435 per year while successfully meeting sales goals. Top sales consultants earn more, at about $57,870 per year. Part-time consultants working 20 to 30 hours per week make about $36,295 per year.

AT&T also provides benefits such as paid time off, 401k savings accounts, tuition reimbursement, and more.

The hiring event will be held on Thursday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the AT&T store located at 3111 Sherwood Forest Blvd. Those interested can apply online here.

