Italy to delay terms of Alitalia deal as 3 offers evaluated

Italy to delay terms of Alitalia deal as 3 offers evaluated

ROME (AP) - Italy's government says it will postpone the deadlines for repayment of a bridge loan to bankrupt national carrier Alitalia while it evaluates offers from three airlines to buy it.

The economic development ministry said the government would issue a decree next week to postpone the terms to close the deal and repay the loan, likely until later this year. Italy is in the midst of negotiations to form a new government, and any new deal would be put on hold until it is formed.

Italian media say Lufthansa, easyJet and Wizz Air submitted offers by Tuesday's deadline.

In a statement, the development ministry said the offers showed a "real interest" in Alitalia and that one of the three bids "includes concrete steps forward in terms of routes and personnel."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

