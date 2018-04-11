La. insurance commissioner pushing bill to make health insurance rates lower

The Louisiana insurance commissioner is urging lawmakers to pass a bill that he says will lower insurance rates in the individual market; that's insurance not provided by an employer.

House Bill 472 is authored by Representative Major Thibaut from New Roads. He says the individual market in Louisiana used to have 16 providers for people to choose from, but now there's only two.

"This individual market effects everybody, because even if you work for a company now, you may not tomorrow or you might get laid off, or you may want to retire one day before you turn age 65," said Thibaut.

The bill passed the House floor Tuesday. It's expected to be considered in a Senate committee next week.

