Ivanka Trump to promote women's economic empowerment in Peru

Ivanka Trump to promote women's economic empowerment in Peru

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ivanka Trump plans to promote women's economic empowerment and female-owned businesses during a Latin American summit this week.

President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser will be part of the U.S. delegation to the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, led by Vice President Mike Pence.

The president has pulled out of the event so he can oversee the U.S. response to an apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria.

Ivanka Trump says she plans to announce an initiative "to propel women's economic empowerment in the region" and will stop at Lima's stock exchange to meet with female corporate leaders and entrepreneurs.

She also plans to highlight the participation of women in the economy at a female-owned business that makes organic products.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

