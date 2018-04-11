The strawberry has a dirty reputation

Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year. (Source: PIxabay)

(RNN) – But they look so red and delicious.

Strawberries again top the Environmental Working Group’s “Dirty Dozen,” a list of the 12 "dirtiest" fruits and vegetables.

“One strawberry sample contained an astounding 22 pesticide residues,” the EWG website says. “One-third of all conventional strawberry samples contained 10 or more pesticides.”

The nonprofit, nonpartisan environmental organization has ranked the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year since 2004 and releases them in their annual “Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.”

“With EWG’s guide, consumers can fill their fridges and fruit bowls with plenty of healthy conventional and organic produce that isn’t contaminated with multiple pesticide residues,” the group’s Senior Analyst Sonya Lunder said.

EWG also has a companion list, the “Clean Fifteen,” a list of the “cleanest” produce.

Avocados and sweet corn lead the pack.

“Fewer than 1 percent of conventional avocados tested positive for pesticides,” the website says. For corn, it was less than 2 percent.

