Former US House speaker to promote legalizing marijuana - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former US House speaker to promote legalizing marijuana

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said Wednesday he has had a change of heart on marijuana and will promote its nationwide legalization as a way to help veterans and the nation's deadly opioid crisis.

The Ohio Republican, an avid cigarette smoker, has joined the advisory board of Acreage Holdings , a multistate cannabis company. The company also announced that former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld has joined its advisory board.

Weld, a Republican as governor, ran in the 2016 presidential election on the Libertarian Party ticket that was headed by legal-pot advocate Gary Johnson.

Boehner said in a statement his position "has evolved" from opposing to supporting legalization of marijuana.

"I decided to get involved because of the struggles of our country's veterans and the opioid epidemic, after learning how descheduling the drug can potentially help with both crises," said Boehner, now 68.

He said he wants to see federally funded research done and to allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to offer marijuana as a possible treatment option for such conditions as chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Boehner also said the move would curtail federal-state conflict on marijuana policies. While marijuana is illegal at the federal level, most states have legalized pot in some form. President Donald Trump's administration in January lifted a Barack Obama-era policy that discouraged federal authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where the drug is legal.

New York-based Acreage, which has cannabis operations in 11 states, said Boehner and Weld will serve on its board of directors when that is formed. Boehner had an earlier stint on a tobacco's company's board.

Paul Ryan, Boehner's successor when he resigned as speaker in 2015, had talked about the work of getting the smell of cigarette smoke out of the speaker's office after Boehner's departure.

___

Follow Dan Sewell at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California OKs limited troop deployment for Trump's request

    California OKs limited troop deployment for Trump's request

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:05:07 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:10:54 GMT
    California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement.More >>
    California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement.More >>

  • Judge raises Trump comments at hearing over sanctuary cities

    Judge raises Trump comments at hearing over sanctuary cities

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:14:06 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:10:51 GMT
    The Trump administration will try to convince a federal appeals court that the president's executive order threatening to cut funding from states and cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities...More >>
    The Trump administration will try to convince a federal appeals court that the president's executive order threatening to cut funding from states and cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities was narrow and legal.More >>

  • Girl tells judge of ex-military couple's abuse as toddler

    Girl tells judge of ex-military couple's abuse as toddler

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:23:33 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:10:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, of Mount Holly, N.J., walk out of Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. The couple, who've been convicted of abusing t...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, of Mount Holly, N.J., walk out of Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. The couple, who've been convicted of abusing t...
    A former military couple convicted of abusing their young foster children is due back in federal court after their original sentence was thrown out for being too lenient.More >>
    A former military couple convicted of abusing their young foster children is due back in federal court after their original sentence was thrown out for being too lenient.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly