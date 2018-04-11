Former US House speaker to promote legalizing marijuana - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former US House speaker to promote legalizing marijuana

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (BAY'-nur) says he has had a change of heart on marijuana and will promote its nationwide legalization.

Known as an avid cigarette smoker, the Ohio Republican has joined the advisory board of Acreage Holdings , a multistate cannabis company. The company also announced that former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld has joined its advisory board.

Boehner says in a statement his position "has evolved" from opposition to legalizing marijuana. He says he believes legalizing marijuana can be helpful to the nation's veterans and as a way to help fight the U.S. opioid drug crisis. He wants to see federally funded research done and to allow Veterans Affairs to offer marijuana as a treatment option.

Boehner also says the move would curtail federal-state conflict on marijuana policies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

