2-year-old child drowns in backyard of Mid-City home

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that a 2-year-old child died Tuesday afternoon due to drowning.

Officials say the incident happened at a home located on Government Street near Audubon.

The circumstance that caused the child to drown is under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department. However, officials say there's nothing to suggest foul play.

The identity of the child has not been released.

