Consumer agency spends $5,000 on frosting windows in new HQ - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Consumer agency spends $5,000 on frosting windows in new HQ

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Documents obtained by The Associated Press show the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has spent more than $5,000 frosting the windows on the offices of senior staff in recent months.

The money spent on window frosting comes only months after the CFPB moved into renovated offices at a cost of more than $240 million.

CFPB receipts show the bureau ordered window frosting film twice, once in September 2017 and again in early February. The frosting film has been used on the offices of the top political staffers as well as conference rooms, according to a person familiar with the matter. This person requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record.

The bureau has declined to say why the senior staff needs frosted windows.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

