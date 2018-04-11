Bill to make sex with animals illegal redefined in La. Senate

The Louisiana Senate has passed a bill 25 to 10 to make sex with animals illegal.

The crime was already included under the charge of crimes against nature, but will now be its own separate charge of sexual abuse of an animal. The charge of crimes against nature also previously included a ban against "sodomy." That stipulation has been removed and is no longer against the law.

To read the details of the new law, see below.

