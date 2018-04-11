LSU's No. 3 recruiting class adds its final 5-star prize

The final piece to LSU head coach Will Wade's prized recruiting puzzle has fallen into place.

Emmitt Smith, a 5-star power forward from Fort Myers, FL, is officially a Tiger!

Smith put on a show recently at the Jordan Brand Classic, scoring 44 points, breaking the previous record held by LeBron James and earning MVP honors.

The power forward from Orlando Oak Ridge, averaged 15.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest in 32 games this season.

Williams picked LSU over Duke, Kansas, Florida, Texas A&M and many others.

LSU has 247Sports' No. 3 ranked 2018 recruiting class behind only Duke and Oregon.

Along with Williams, the nation's No. 3 class includes Nazreon Reid, a 5-star power forward from Roselle, NJ, Javonte Smart, a 4 four-star combo guard from Scotlandville High School and 4-star forward Darius Days from Gainesville, FL.

Reid, a 6'10" power forward, is ranked No. 15 overall by Scout, No. 17 by 247Sports and No. 19 by Rivals.

247Sports ranks Smart the No. 29 overall prospect and No. 4 overall combo guard.

CBS Sports and Scout give the combo guard a 5-star ranking.

The 6'7" Days, who was named the Gainesville Sun’s co-boys basketball player of the year for 2017, averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals per game for The Rock School in Florida.

The 4-star prospect is ranked No. 59 overall by 247Sports and the 13th best power forward in the nation. ESPNU ranks Days 61st overall in their top 100 and 17th at the position.

