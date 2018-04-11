Man accused of raising money for al-Qaida pleads guilty - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man accused of raising money for al-Qaida pleads guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.

Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad is one of four men charged three years ago with raising money through fraudulent credit card charges beginning in 2005.

Mohammad pleaded guilty Wednesday in a federal court in Toledo. He's an Indian citizen who studied at the University of Illinois and has lived in Toledo since 2006.

His attorney declined to comment.

Mohammad's brother, Yahya Farooq Mohammad, was sentenced in November to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to supporting terrorism and trying to arrange the killing of a federal judge overseeing his case.

The remaining two defendants are due in court for change-of-plea hearings Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man accused of raising money for al-Qaida pleads guilty

    Man accused of raising money for al-Qaida pleads guilty

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:55:36 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:39:26 GMT
    3 men with Ohio ties who are accused of working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are set for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
    3 men with Ohio ties who are accused of working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are set for change-of-plea hearings.More >>

  • Judge weighs arguments in ex-Army couple's resentencing

    Judge weighs arguments in ex-Army couple's resentencing

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:23:33 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:39:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, of Mount Holly, N.J., walk out of Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. The couple, who've been convicted of abusing t...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, of Mount Holly, N.J., walk out of Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. The couple, who've been convicted of abusing t...
    A former military couple convicted of abusing their young foster children is due back in federal court after their original sentence was thrown out for being too lenient.More >>
    A former military couple convicted of abusing their young foster children is due back in federal court after their original sentence was thrown out for being too lenient.More >>

  • Judge raises Trump comments at hearing over sanctuary cities

    Judge raises Trump comments at hearing over sanctuary cities

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:14:06 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:39:14 GMT
    The Trump administration will try to convince a federal appeals court that the president's executive order threatening to cut funding from states and cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities...More >>
    The Trump administration will try to convince a federal appeals court that the president's executive order threatening to cut funding from states and cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities was narrow and legal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly