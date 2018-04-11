3 accused of raising money for al-Qaida set to change pleas

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Three men who pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by sending money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court in Ohio for change-of-plea hearings.
Federal authorities charged the men in 2015, along with a fourth who pleaded guilty last year.
A federal indictment said the two pairs of brothers raised money through fraudulent credit card charges for the al-Qaida leader beginning in 2005.
One of the suspects, Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad, is scheduled to appear at a change-of-plea hearing Wednesday in federal court in Toledo.
Mohammad is an Indian citizen who studied at the University of Illinois and has lived in Toledo since 2006.
Brothers Asif Ahmed Salim and Sultane Roome Salim, who are both U.S. citizens, are scheduled for hearings on Thursday.
