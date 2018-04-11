3 accused of raising money for al-Qaida set to change pleas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

3 accused of raising money for al-Qaida set to change pleas

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Three men who pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by sending money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court in Ohio for change-of-plea hearings.

Federal authorities charged the men in 2015, along with a fourth who pleaded guilty last year.

A federal indictment said the two pairs of brothers raised money through fraudulent credit card charges for the al-Qaida leader beginning in 2005.

One of the suspects, Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad, is scheduled to appear at a change-of-plea hearing Wednesday in federal court in Toledo.

Mohammad is an Indian citizen who studied at the University of Illinois and has lived in Toledo since 2006.

Brothers Asif Ahmed Salim and Sultane Roome Salim, who are both U.S. citizens, are scheduled for hearings on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Reddit says it banned 944 suspicious accounts

    The Latest: Reddit says it banned 944 suspicious accounts

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:24 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:49:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...
    Is Facebook really changing? Or just making small adjustments to its data-collection practices?.More >>
    Is Facebook really changing? Or just making small adjustments to its data-collection practices?.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: California oil firms had nearly 400 violations

    APNewsBreak: California oil firms had nearly 400 violations

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:34:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:48:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2010 file photo, pelicans float on the water with an offshore oil platform in the background in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif. Oil and gas companies drilling off...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2010 file photo, pelicans float on the water with an offshore oil platform in the background in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif. Oil and gas companies drilling off...
    An environmental group says oil and gas companies drilling off the coast of Southern California violated state regulations nearly 400 times in the past three years.More >>
    An environmental group says oil and gas companies drilling off the coast of Southern California violated state regulations nearly 400 times in the past three years.More >>

  • 3 accused of raising money for al-Qaida set to change pleas

    3 accused of raising money for al-Qaida set to change pleas

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:55:36 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:47:36 GMT
    3 men with Ohio ties who are accused of working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are set for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
    3 men with Ohio ties who are accused of working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are set for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly