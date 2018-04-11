LSU holds Sexual Assault Awareness Day

The Plaquemine Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a man wanted on multiple burglary warrants.More >>
The Plaquemine Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a man wanted on multiple burglary warrants.More >>
A student at The Dunham School has achieved a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.More >>
A student at The Dunham School has achieved a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.More >>
LSU held a ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the state legislature's acknowledgment on Sexual Assault Awareness Day.More >>
LSU held a ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the state legislature's acknowledgment on Sexual Assault Awareness Day.More >>
AT&T is hosting a Retail Hiring Event in Baton Rouge for full-time and part-time positions.More >>
AT&T is hosting a Retail Hiring Event in Baton Rouge for full-time and part-time positions.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office held a free food giveaway for the community Wednesday.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office held a free food giveaway for the community Wednesday.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Heather Hendershot was watching television when her watched tipped her off that she was having a heart attack.More >>
Heather Hendershot was watching television when her watched tipped her off that she was having a heart attack.More >>
Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year.More >>
Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year.More >>
You might be able to take a trip into space soon - but for the steep price of $9.5 million per person.More >>
You might be able to take a trip into space soon - but for the steep price of $9.5 million per person.More >>
Tuesday night William George Davis, 34, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $2 million.More >>
Tuesday night William George Davis, 34, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $2 million.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>