LSU holds Sexual Assault Awareness Day - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU holds Sexual Assault Awareness Day

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LSU campus (Source: WAFB) LSU campus (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU held a ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the state legislature's acknowledgment on Sexual Assault Awareness Day.

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome attended the event, as well as Councilwoman Tara Wicker.

Later in the evening, Olympic gold medalist and sexual abuse survivor, Aly Raisman, will be speaking at LSU.

RELATED: LSU sorority to host Olympic gold medalist, sexual abuse survivor for talk in April

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly