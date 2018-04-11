LSU holding Sexual Assault Awareness Day

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

LSU is holding a ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the state legislature's acknowledgement on Sexual Assault Awareness Day.

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be in attendance as well as Councilwoman Tara Wicker.

The event will be held in the LSU Student Union's Red River Room 323 at 12:30 p.m. We will livestream the event here and on Facebook.

Later in the evening, Olympic gold medalist and sexual abuse survivor, Aly Raisman, will be speaking at LSU.

