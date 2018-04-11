EBRSO holds free food giveaway for community - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EBRSO holds free food giveaway for community

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
EBRSO held a free food giveaway for the community Wednesday (Source: Facebook) EBRSO held a free food giveaway for the community Wednesday (Source: Facebook)
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office held a free food giveaway for the community Wednesday.

EBRSO held the event at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, located at 2013 Central Rd. until 12 p.m. The event was open to the public.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly