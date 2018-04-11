EBRSO giving away free food

The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.More >>
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.More >>
Multiple LSU employees describe former LSU Head of Human Resources A.G. Monaco as a tyrant who ruled LSU with an iron fist, his actions going unchecked for years by top university administrators, including LSU President F. King Alexander.More >>
Multiple LSU employees describe former LSU Head of Human Resources A.G. Monaco as a tyrant who ruled LSU with an iron fist, his actions going unchecked for years by top university administrators, including LSU President F. King Alexander.More >>
LSU is holding a ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the state legislature's acknowledgement on Sexual Assault Awareness Day.More >>
LSU is holding a ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the state legislature's acknowledgement on Sexual Assault Awareness Day.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is holding a free food giveaway Wednesday.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is holding a free food giveaway Wednesday.More >>
The USS Kidd will mark the anniversary of the kamikaze attack that killed 38 crew members Wednesday without the public gathering on its decks.More >>
The USS Kidd will mark the anniversary of the kamikaze attack that killed 38 crew members Wednesday without the public gathering on its decks.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.More >>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.More >>
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.More >>
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
Boehner and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will become members of the board of Acreage Holdings.More >>
Boehner and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will become members of the board of Acreage Holdings.More >>
After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will wrap up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee.More >>
After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will wrap up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee.More >>
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.More >>
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.More >>
After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.More >>
After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.More >>