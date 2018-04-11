EBRSO giving away free food - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EBRSO giving away free food

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is holding a free food giveaway Wednesday.

EBRSO is holding the event at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, located at 2013 Central Rd. until 12 p.m. The event is open to the public.

