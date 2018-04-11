Prosecutor says 5 traders gamed system to rig key loan rate - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Prosecutor says 5 traders gamed system to rig key loan rate

LONDON (AP) - A British prosecutor says five financial traders charged with rigging a key interest rate were in essence betting on a fixed horse race as their trial gets underway at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The men are accused of manipulating the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, a benchmark used to set interest rates on many financial products, including mortgages and credit cards. The charges were filed as part of a wider investigation into interest rate manipulation.

Former Deutsche Bank employee Achim Kraemer, 53, and former Barclays Bank traders Philippe Moryoussef, 49; Sisse Bohart, 41; Colin Bermingham, 61; and Carlo Palombo, 39, all deny the charges.

Prosecutor James Waddington says Wednesday "the only way in which these traders could make money was making sure that other people lost money."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • As with the president, managing up comes with risks, rewards

    As with the president, managing up comes with risks, rewards

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:04 AM EDT2018-04-11 07:04:43 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:46:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is getting wise to his staff. He's on to their stall tactics and attempts to steer h...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is getting wise to his staff. He's on to their stall tactics and attempts to steer h...
    As with the president, managing up at work can be tricky and risky, but the rewards are plentiful.More >>
    As with the president, managing up at work can be tricky and risky, but the rewards are plentiful.More >>

  • Founder of megachurch quits following misconduct allegations

    Founder of megachurch quits following misconduct allegations

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:04:16 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:46:44 GMT
    The Chicago-area founder of one of the nation's largest evangelical churches is stepping down following allegations he behaved inappropriately with female congregants.More >>
    The Chicago-area founder of one of the nation's largest evangelical churches is stepping down following allegations he behaved inappropriately with female congregants.More >>

  • Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack

    Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:24:33 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:46:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors will make the case that Bill Cosby, once revered as "America's Dad," was a big Hollywood predator who is only now facing a reckoning.

    More >>

    Prosecutors will make the case that Bill Cosby, once revered as "America's Dad," was a big Hollywood predator who is only now facing a reckoning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly