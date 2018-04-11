The Latest: Zuckerberg returns to Hill for more testimony - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Zuckerberg returns to Hill for more testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Facebook's privacy scandal and Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony (all times local):

9:56 a.m.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is back on Capitol Hill.

A house hearing examining the company's privacy policies and the role Facebook played as Russians intervened in the 2016 election has begun. Zuckerberg testified for around five hours in a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

In that hearing, Zuckerberg apologized several times for Facebook failures and disclosed that his company was "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in the federal probe of Russian election interference. He also said Facebook was working hard to change its own operations after the harvesting of users' private data by a data-mining company affiliated with Donald Trump's campaign.

____

12:18 a.m.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized several times for Facebook failures as he underwent some five hours of questioning by the Senate.

The 33-year-old founder of the world's best-known social media giant is set for another Capitol Hill grilling on Wednesday before members of the House.

Lawmakers were at times aggressive Tuesday as they accused Zuckerberg of failing to protect the personal information of millions of Americans from Russians intent on upsetting the U.S. election.

Zuckerberg disclosed that his company is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in the federal probe of Russian election interference. He says it's working hard to change its own operations after the harvesting of users' private data by a data-mining company affiliated with President Donald Trump's campaign.

Facebook has been reeling from its worst-ever privacy failure.

