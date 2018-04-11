The Latest: Zuckerberg ends Day 2 of grilling by Congress

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Life-sized cutouts depicting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing "Fix Fakebook" T-shirts are displayed by advocacy group, Avaaz, on the South East Lawn of the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, a...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 201...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target Americ...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 20...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Facebook's privacy scandal and Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony (all times local):

3:32 p.m.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finished two days of congressional testimony about how his company protects - and does not protect - people's private information.

Zuckerberg spent roughly 10 of the past 24.5 hours testifying, beginning on Tuesday with a rare joint Senate committee where he was grilled by 44 lawmakers.

On Wednesday, he often returned to the same talking points, but did drop some new tidbits such as his disclosure that his own data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook investors, at least, seemed satisfied, bumping up the company's shares for the second day in a row. Zuckerberg saw his Facebook stake add about $4 billion during the time he testified - amounting to a payment of about $400 million per hour.

____

2:55 p.m.

For a hearing about data privacy, democracy and possible government regulation - there have been some weird turns as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced a second day of congressional grilling.

Diamond and Silk? Facemash? Mr. Zuckerman?

Mr. Zuckerman, to be sure, does not exist, though Rep. Yvette Clarke did thank him for showing up.

Facemash was, as the Harvard Crimson put it back in the day, a "short-lived but popular website in the realm of "Am I Hot Or Not." Created by Zuckerberg in 2003, it let people judge classmates' looks.

At Wednesday's hearing, Zuckerberg called it a "prank" site and tried to suppress a smile when asked about it by Rep. Billy Long, a Republican of Missouri. Long asked what Facemash is and whether it is still up.

As for Diamond and Silk, the Trump-supporting video personalities had their page removed by Facebook, leading to outcries of censorship, including from several congressmen. Zuckerberg said this was an "enforcement error" and the page would be reinstated.

____

11:30 a.m.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says users whose personal information was obtained by data-mining firm tied to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign are being informed, starting this week.

Zuckerberg told a lawmaker during his appearance Wednesday he believes the notices about Cambridge Analytica's possession of their information began going out Monday.

It's unclear how many of the 87 million affected users have received their notices. Zuckerberg didn't elaborate because he was being pressed to keep his answers as brief as possible by Rep. Anna Eshoo, the Democrat from Silicon Valley who was questioning him.

Facebook has set up a page where any Facebook user can check to see if Cambridge Analytica vacuumed up any of their information. Zuckerberg told Congress that the firm got some of his information.

__

11:03 a.m.

Mark Zuckerberg says his Facebook data was included in the personal information sold to malicious third parties, a reference to the Cambridge Analytica scandal that has rocked his company over the past several weeks.

Facing his second day of questioning from members of Congress on Wednesday, Zuckerberg was answering a question from Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat from California.

Facebook has said that 87 million people's personal data was scooped up when some 270,000 users took a personality quiz and had not just their data, but the data of their friends to be accessed by an outside app. Cambridge Analytica then obtained this data and is said to have used it to try to influence elections around the world.

____

10:55

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he believes it is "inevitable" that there will be regulation of his industry.

Lawmakers in both parties have floated possible regulation of Facebook and other social media companies amid privacy scandals and Russian intervention on the platform. It's not clear what that regulation would look like.

Zuckerberg said at a House hearing Wednesday that it is "inevitable that there will be some sort of regulation." But he warned that lawmakers should be careful in what they propose. He noted that larger companies like Facebook have more resources to comply with regulations than small startups.

___

9:56 a.m.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is back on Capitol Hill.

A house hearing examining the company's privacy policies and the role Facebook played as Russians intervened in the 2016 election has begun. Zuckerberg testified for around five hours in a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

In that hearing, Zuckerberg apologized several times for Facebook failures and disclosed that his company was "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in the federal probe of Russian election interference. He also said Facebook was working hard to change its own operations after the harvesting of users' private data by a data-mining company affiliated with Donald Trump's campaign.

____

12:18 a.m.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized several times for Facebook failures as he underwent some five hours of questioning by the Senate.

The 33-year-old founder of the world's best-known social media giant is set for another Capitol Hill grilling on Wednesday before members of the House.

Lawmakers were at times aggressive Tuesday as they accused Zuckerberg of failing to protect the personal information of millions of Americans from Russians intent on upsetting the U.S. election.

Zuckerberg disclosed that his company is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in the federal probe of Russian election interference. He says it's working hard to change its own operations after the harvesting of users' private data by a data-mining company affiliated with President Donald Trump's campaign.

Facebook has been reeling from its worst-ever privacy failure.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.