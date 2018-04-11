Commentator loses 2nd job after Parkland survivor tweet - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Commentator loses 2nd job after Parkland survivor tweet

NEW YORK (AP) - A conservative commentator who tweeted about using "a hot poker" to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of the Florida high school shooting has lost a second St. Louis broadcast job.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Esther-Mireya Tejeda of Entercom Communications said Tuesday night that KFTK-FM has "parted ways" with Jamie Allman. His radio show was among the biggest morning drive-time draws. The cancellation came just one day after Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that Allman's KDNL-TV show had been canceled and that Allman had resigned.

Allman hasn't responded to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Businesses pulled advertising from Allman's shows after he sent the March 26 tweet targeting David Hogg, who has pushed for stricter gun control since 17 people were killed at his high school in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

